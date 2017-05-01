Eastern Kansas man arrested for stalking charges in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 40-year-old Osawatomie man is jailed in Reno County on numerous counts of stalking and violations of a protection from abuse and protection from stalking orders.

Stephen L. Gaeddert is jailed on a $55,000 bond for the new arrest for five counts of stalking and five counts of violation of the PFA.

But, the state has also filed an additional four counts of stalking, five counts of violation of the protection from abuse order and three counts of violation of a protection from stalking order.

While reading all the charges in court Monday morning, he referred to the charges as a “bunch of silliness.” But, the state is taking the matter seriously after the incidents that occurred on various dates during the month of April. All of the charges involve the same victim and her daughter.

Gaeddert will be back in court next week to see if the state has filed formal charges for the new arrest and also to see if he has an attorney for the charges already filed.