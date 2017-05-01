“Dancing With the Stars” to make stop in Salina

The “Dancing with the Stars” live tour, “Hot Summer Nights,” will make a stop in Salina this summer. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on August 3. Tickets went on sale Monday.

According to the show’s website, “this all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, including sizzling group numbers, steamy duets and over the top original pieces.”

Susan Trafton, director of sales and marketing for Tony’s Pizza Event Center, said that all of the dancers will perform on tour. The celebrity winner will also tour with the dancers. According to Trafton, the celebrity will be announced during the season finale, which is still a few weeks out.

This will be the tour’s only stop in Kansas. Tickets are now on sale here.