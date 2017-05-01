Awards Assembly scheduled for May 3 in USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While many schools conduct numerous all-school assemblies during the year, Hutchinson High School has very few with only one — the Senior Awards Assembly – bringing everyone together at the same time.
This year’s assembly will start at 9:30 a.m.Wednesday in the Salthawk Activity Center.
This is a time when the district celebrates the accomplishments of its seniors in a very public way. Scholarships earned by the students will be announced along with other student and staff awards.
Parents of seniors and the public are invited to the event.
