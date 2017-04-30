Police: 4 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Kan. residential care home

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting at a home that is a private business which provides residential services to those with special needs.

Just after 3p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 4100 Block of SW 28th in Topeka, according to an online media briefing.

When officers arrived at the residence they found five men with gunshot wounds. Four were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the individual responsible is among the deceased.

Names of the victims have not been released.