Kansas man hospitalized in McPherson Co. crash

MCPHERSON COUNTY – A man from Lyons was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in McPherson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Dodge Dakota driven by Bagby, Thad Lee Bagby, 35, Lyons was eastbound on U.S. 56 two miles east of Conway.

The vehicle crossed the center line and was hit by a westbound 2005 Volvo passenger vehicle driven by William E. Weidlich, 49, Vadalia, Ohio.

Bagby was transported to the hospital in McPherson.

Weidlich was not injured.

Complete details on seat belt usage were not available.