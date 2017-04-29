Kan. woman enters plea in mother’s death; hit her with hammer

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Leavenworth woman has pleaded not guilty to in the death of her mother.

Victoria Smith entered the plea Friday and will go to trial July 17. She is charged with first-degree murder in the July 2016 death of her 85-year-old mother, Anna Higgins.

The Leavenworth Times reports Higgins died at Smith’s home. A probable cause statement alleges Smith told police she hit her mother with a hammer.

Police said they went to Smith’s home after receiving several 911 calls.

Smith remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.