Two men arrested in Nickerson assault case

NICKERSON, Kan. — Two men were arrested Thursday morning on charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage for an incident up in Nickerson.

Daniel Gobble and Darion Esguerra, both 21, face the potential charges after the victims alleged the two men came to their residence with a BB gun, a 22 caliber rifle and a bat. During the incident, the male victim was allegedly shot in the leg with the BB gun. One of the two suspects also fired the BB gun and shattered a glass door. They then left the scene.

Both men are jailed with bonds of $5,250. Both were denied a bond reduction when they made a first appearance Friday. Both will be back in court in a week for the reading of any formal charges.