Sheriff: Wanted Kansas rape suspect turns himself in

BARTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect for an alleged rape and Thursday asked the public for help to find him.

Just after 6:30 Thursday, 38-year-old Cory Little turned himself in, according to the Barton County Sheriff’s Department.

Little has previous convictions for drugs and flee/ attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

A warranted indicated his arrest for charges of rape and sexual battery.

His bond is set at $500,000.00.