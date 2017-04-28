Panels installed at Westar Energy community solar site

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Solar panels are being installed at Westar Energy’s new solar project, the Westar Energy Community Solar sponsored by Hormel Natural Choice, located near South Hutchinson.

“This community solar project now gives all our customers the ability to choose solar energy,” Mark Ruelle, president and CEO, said. “Offering solar complements the extensive portfolio of existing wind and solar projects that already serve our customers. Already about one-third of the electricity we sell is renewable, and about half comes with no emissions. Many might be surprised to learn that Kansans get a lot more of their energy from solar and wind than do Californians.”

About 20 percent of the solar energy from this facility in South Hutchinson will be used at Dold Foods in Wichita, where Hormel Natural Choice bacon products are prepared and packaged. As part of this significant commitment, the project has been named the Westar Energy Community Solar.

Westar continues to offer subscriptions to the community solar plant to any customer, but supply is limited with 90 percent of the facility already spoken for by 450 Westar customers.

Participants have the choice of locking in their energy price for five to 20 years, enjoying the benefits of solar with no upfront investment, no debt and no ongoing maintenance. Full details and program enrollment are available at www.WestarEnergy.com/communitysolar.

The 1.2 megawatt Community Solar installation comprises nearly 4,000 panels and is the equivalent of about 200 average residential private solar installations. Weather permitting, the solar array will be completed and serving customers in mid-May.