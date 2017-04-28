Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery, kidnapping

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for an alleged attack on a woman at a residence in Salina.

Just after 10a.m. on Wednesday, a Salina man became angry with a woman talking on her cell phone instead of taking care of the two children in the apartment in the 1500 Block of East Iron, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Keenan Geissert, 29, allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife, smashing the victim’s phone and a glass top coffee table and then assaulted the woman and wouldn’t let her leave the apartment.

The confrontation moved to the bathroom, where Geissert held the knife to her throat and threatened her again.

The victim told police that a knock at the door took his attention off of her. She and the children, a seven-month-old and a two-year-old, were then allowed to leave the apartment around 4:45 p.m.

Police took Geissert was into custody and faces aggravated assault, aggravated intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, criminal threat, domestic battery and kidnapping charges, according to Forrester.