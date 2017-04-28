Hutch woman faces possible robbery and battery charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 21-year-old Hutchinson woman was taken to jail Thursday afternoon after another woman reported she was battered and her car stolen.

Jamice Craig faces possible charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery. The call came into police just before 4:30 p.m. The victim says the incident occurred in the 600 block of East 4th. She stated that two black females attacked her after an argument. She says she had bleach poured on her, which could affect her eye sight. She was also repeatedly punched. The two women reportedly ran over the victim’s ankle after taking her car. She was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Craig made a first appearance in court Friday where she denied she did anything. But, the state argued that she’s a danger to the community and that the bond of $60,000 should remain where it is. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed and denied the request for a reduction.

The second suspect has not been arrested with police sending the case to the District Attorney’s Office for it to decide what charges should be brought against her.

Craig will be back in court next week.