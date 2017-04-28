Hutch man seeks relief from conviction and sentence with civil filing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 33-year-old Hutchinson man convicted for a 2012 case where he was sentenced to 13 years in prison is now seeking relief from that sentence.

Roberto Rincon was convicted for manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of ephedrine and lithium metal and anhydrous ammonia with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a gun charge. The case goes back to March 21, 2012.

He has filed a habeas corpus motion, which is a civil filing that inmates use to get relief from convictions and sentences after they have exhausted all their appeals at the appellate level.

A hearing on the motion was continued Friday by District Judge Trish Rose because the state apparently just filed a response to the civil filing and the defense wanted time to look it over. It could come back as soon as two weeks for another hearing.