Hearing for man serving 72 years continued

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 44-year-old man who filed a habeas corpus motion in a sexual assault case that was denied at the District Court level, but reversed by the Kansas Court of Appeals, could be offered a plea by the state.

James Rodney Quinton was convicted for sexually assaulting a young woman at a local residence. She was able to escape through a window when he fell asleep. She called the police after walking to a closed convenience store in the middle of the night. She was treated at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for injuries inflicted during the attack.

He was convicted for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and rape. The crimes occurred on Sept. 18, 2003.

Quinton filed a habeas corpus motion in 2008 after all of his appeals were exhausted. The case has been going through the court system since that time.

He was sentenced to 72 years in prison by the late District Judge Richard Rome. Quinton was represented by then Public Defender Tim O’Keefe and he claimed ineffective counsel in his appeal.

The case has again been remanded by the Kansas Court of Appeals back to District Court for a new trial, but District Attorney Keith Schroeder had told us earlier that he doesn’t want the victim to have to testify 14 years after the crimes, so he may try to work out some sort of plea deal.

Because of that and other issues, the case has been continued for an indefinite time.