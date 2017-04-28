Chiefs take QB in draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs boldly moved up in the NFL draft on Thursday night to select Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick, giving them an heir apparent to veteran Alex Smith.

Kansas City sent its first-round picks this year and next year and one of two third-round picks in this year’s draft to Buffalo, climbing from the No. 27 pick to take the second QB off the board. North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky went to the Chicago Bears second overall, while Heisman Trophy winner Deshaun Watson of Clemson went to the Houston Texas at No. 12.

It’s the third time in the common draft era that Kansas City has taken a quarterback in the first round, and the first since Todd Blackledge in 1983. Mahomes is also the second QB to be taken in the first round by a Reid-coached team following Donovan McNabb with Philadelphia in 1999.