Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas rape suspect

Little-photo Barton Co.

BARTON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating a suspect for an alleged rape and asking the public for help to find him.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 38-year-old Cory Little. He is wanted for rape.

Little is described 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs approximately160 pounds and blue eyes and black hair. He also has numerous tattoos.

Little has previous convictions for drugs and flee/ attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

