Kansas woman jailed for shooting that sent woman to a hospital

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a suspect for a shooting and have made an arrest.
Just before 5p.m. Tuesday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2800 Block of SE Minnesota in Topeka, according to a media release.
Officers located a woman with a gunshot wound and she was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Late Tuesday, a person of interest in the case Kelsey Gowan, 29, Topeka, turned herself into police.
Police booked her into the Shawnee County jail. Details on charges were not released.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply