Kansas high school student arrested after gun found in backpack

RILEY COUNTY- Law enforcement and school district officials in Manhattan are investigating a student who brought a gun to school on Thursday.

Manhattan High School principal Greg Hoyt issued this statement on the incident.

“This afternoon, in the process of conducting an unrelated investigation, an unloaded handgun was discovered in a student’s backpack by an administrator. There was no ammunition discovered on the student or in the backpack, RCPD was immediately contacted and the student was taken into custody by law enforcement.

Officials also found no ammunition in the student’s car.

“We are thankful for the safe outcome and I applaud the work of school officials and our school resource officer, and am especially thankful for the student who first reported on a separate incident,” said Hoyt.

No additional information was released.