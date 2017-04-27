Joint Commission gives accreditation to Health-E-Quip in Newton

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Joint Commission, an international accreditation agency headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, has granted accreditation to the Health-E-Quip store in Newton, which is a durable medical equipment provider that opened in January.

In addition to the Newton location store, Health-E-Quip maintains stores in Hutchinson and McPherson.

According to a statement from the Joint Commission, the accreditation is a symbol of quality that reflects the organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective care.

Bill Giersch, Executive Director for Health-E-Quip, said the organization completed a rigorous on-site survey on a wide range of criteria including treatment and services, emergency management, human resources, individual rights and responsibilities, and leadership.

The accreditation is for a period of three years.

Health-E-Quip is an entity of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System.