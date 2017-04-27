Hutchinson man killed in bicycle/ vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old Hutchinson man was killed this morning in a car/ bicycle accident at the intersection of E 11th and K-61.

According to Hutchinson Police, Jerry Johnson was riding west on 11th when he crossed into the intersection of K-61 and was hit by a northbound SUV driven by 47-year-old Ignacio Acosta of Hutchinson. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. and is still under investigation by the Hutchinson Police Department.