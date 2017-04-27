Hutchinson man killed in bicycle/ vehicle accident

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old Hutchinson man was killed this morning in a car/ bicycle accident at the intersection of E 11th and K-61.
According to Hutchinson Police, Jerry Johnson was riding west on 11th when he crossed into the intersection of K-61 and was hit by a northbound SUV driven by 47-year-old Ignacio Acosta of Hutchinson. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. and is still under investigation by the Hutchinson Police Department.
Comments
Sherry says
Oh man!This is sad. Prayers for the family and friends of motorist and bicyclist.
parent of teens says
Praying for all involved.
Carol Ledin says
Thoughts and Prayers to everyone. God Bless You, All.
JBoyer says
Prayers for all involved in the accident. I did some research and wanted to share it with all who read this story so we as motor vehicle drivers can add extra steps to our daily driving. I’m in no way blaming either party in this post for the accident this morning. I researched for about a month and my research helped me to finally understand what happens when we drive. You’ve all heard the saying, “I Didn’t See________”. This is a true statement. We as drivers are looking for other cars, trucks, and big vehicles. We have trained our brains to look for other vehicles we see the most on the streets. When we pull up to a stop sign and look for cars, our brains do not always register bicycles, motorcycles, pedestrians, This doesn’t mean we are being careless, we honestly look over the anything that is not like a car, truck, suv and so on. The point for informing others of this is so we as drivers can start new habits. When we stop, and make ourselves look for the other types of transportation. We need to force the question to come to mind, “Did I see any bicycles, motorcycles, or pedestrians?” This step right here will help more than we realize. We can retrain our brains and help to make our roads safer.