Hutch man seeks relief from conviction and sentence with civil filing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 33-year-old Hutchinson man convicted for a 2012 case where he was sentenced to 13 years in prison is now seeking relief from that sentence.

Roberto Rincon was convicted for manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of ephedrine and lithium metal and anhydrous ammonia with intent to manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a gun charge. The case goes back to March 21, 2012.

He has filed a habeas corpus motion, which is a civil filing that inmates use to get relief from convictions and sentences after they have exhausted all their appeals at the appellate level.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled Friday in front of District Judge Trish Rose.

Rincon found himself in trouble when he was held in contempt of court during an outburst in front of Judge Tim Chambers. He was in the process of being taken into custody and allegedly had two guns on him, both loaded, with one allegedly being cocked and ready to fire. That was back in March of 2010. He served 12 months for that case.