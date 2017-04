HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The first negotiations session for the 2017-18 negotiated agreement between Hutchinson Public Schools and the National Education Association-Hutchinson will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Administration Center at 1520 N. Plum.

Except for caucus periods of the individual groups, the negotiations are open meetings.

Normally, the two groups meet several times over the spring for negotiations.