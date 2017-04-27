Daily Bookings





Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

4/26/2017 Durbin Gralynn Jean $0 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Leikam Francis Michael $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



4/26/2017 Leikam Francis Michael $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/26/2017 Willhaus Cody Donald $0 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



4/26/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



4/26/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



4/26/2017 Beer Jonathan Wayne $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



4/26/2017 Hulen Derrick Adam $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/26/2017 Hulen Derrick Adam $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/26/2017 Hulen Derrick Adam $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/26/2017 Hulen Derrick Adam $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/26/2017 Hulen Derrick Adam $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/26/2017 Hulen Derrick Adam $0 Reckless Driving



4/26/2017 Conner Derrick Wane $5,000 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $5,000 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $5,000 FTA; Municipal Court



4/26/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $5,000 FTA; Municipal Court



4/26/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $5,000 FTA; Municipal Court



4/26/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $5,000 FTA; Municipal Court



4/26/2017 Hogan Daniel Philip $0 Probation Violation



4/26/2017 Hogue Ethan Allen $0 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Hogue Ethan Allen $0 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/26/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/26/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $5,500 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $5,500 Failure to Appear



4/26/2017 Tandra Shanna Michele $5,500 Failure to Appear



4/25/2017 Gulick Matthew Allen $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/25/2017 Gulick Matthew Allen $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..) with a Prior Conviction



4/25/2017 Gulick Matthew Allen $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/25/2017 Gulick Matthew Allen $0 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time



4/25/2017 Truhlar Brandon Eugene $0 Probation Violation



4/25/2017 Cabral Sophia Deann $0 Failure to Appear



4/25/2017 Cabral Sophia Deann $0 FTA; Municipal Court



4/25/2017 McQueen Alanna Marie $0 Failure to Appear



4/25/2017 Mitchell Max Alan $500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



4/25/2017 Loehr Sandra Dee $0 Drugs; Possess Certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/25/2017 Ball-Yankey Ethan Earl $0 Failure to Appear



4/25/2017 Rank Mark Jay $0 Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm

Full Jail Log