Area Weather

Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will increase considerably Friday Night & continue thru Sunday Morning. While a few thunderstorms across Southeast Kansas may be quite strong with small hail and 40 to 50 mph winds, the greatest concern, by far, is flooding. Flood Watches may be required for Southeast Kansas this weekend, especially for Labette, Neosho & Montgomery Counties. If you live in Southeast Kansas, forecasts should be monitored closely!

 

Source: NWS Wichita

 

