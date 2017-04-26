Suspect in Carey Park attack scheduled for a preliminary hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man facing accusations for a stabbing incident in Carey Park back on Feb. 4. is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Elijah B. Norris is charged with aggravated battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times in the head and was transported to Via Christi St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment. She received stitches for the five wounds she suffered.

Norris was treated at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a laceration to his hand — believed to have occurred during the attack.

Officers on scene say they found a bloody kitchen knife as well as several small plastic baggies of suspected marijuana believed to be connected to the case. One had blood on it. The total weight was over 25 grams, according to the criminal complaint.

The hearing Thursday for Norris is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville.