Mary Lou Hatcher | 1928 – 2017

WICHITA – Mary Lou Hatcher, 88, died April 23, 2017, in Wichita. She was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Atchison, KS, the daughter of James Jesse and Hallie Elma (Porter) Jones.

A longtime Hutchinson resident, she was a 1946 graduate of Hutchinson High School.

Mary Lou married Gwyn L. Hatcher on Jan. 20, 1950, in Hutchinson. He died Feb. 17, 2002. She is survived by: daughters, Cindy Shufelberger (Steve) of Lawrence, Cheryl Sykes (Leon) of Macon, GA, Carla Yoder (Brent) of Andover, and Candi Means (David) of Wichita; sisters, Helen Hartman of Denver, CO, and Sandra Shulz of Morehead City, NC, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her husband, Gwyn; son, Frank Dennis Hatcher and her parents.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2017, at Fairlawn Burial Park with Pastor Matt Stafford officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society of Wichita, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or in c/o of Elliott Mortuary.

SERVICES Graveside Service Friday, April 28, 2017

11:00 AM Fairlawn Burial Park

2401 Carey Blvd

Hutchinson, KS 67501