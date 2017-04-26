Kansas man hospitalized after Harvey Co. semi crash

HARVEY COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 3:30p.m. Wednesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Freightliner semi driven by Ralph Klinge, 68, Jetmore, was eastbound on U.S.50 just northeast of 48th Street.

The semi traveled left of center and struck a westbound 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Paul Martinez, 52, Peabody, in the left lane.

The semi left the roadway and entered the east ditch.

Martinez was transported to the hospital in Newton.

Klinge was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.