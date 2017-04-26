Hutch Rec-Kiwanis track meet set for Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutch Rec is once again partnering with the local Kiwanis group to sponsor an annual favorite, the Hutch Rec-Kiwanis Adaptive Track Meet, this Friday, April 28, starting at 9 a.m. at Gowans Stadium.

This event brings out hundreds of grade school students and adults with adaptive needs, with several area school districts participating, including: Hutchinson, Buhler, Newton, and more. It also features volunteers from the school districts as well as special Kiwanis student groups.

Please note: This track meet may be postponed due to weather/cooler temperatures. A decision will be made by 7 a.m. on event day, with a make-up date of Friday, May 5.