Hutch Police want to help those with criminal past start over

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — We all know that having a criminal past can create barriers for employment. With those barriers, the Hutchinson Police Department wants to help provide an opportunity for those with that issue to start over, to rebuild.

They are offering a free resume building and job interview workshop to help anyone with misdemeanors and felonies overcome obstacles they might experience in finding employment.

This interactive training will include using email, interview coaching — both personal and phone interviews, job search strategies, how to address questions in reference to your criminal past and resume building.

This workshop will held this Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free workshop.