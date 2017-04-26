HHS service day is Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The first-ever Salthawk Service Day will be from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, which is an early-release day at HHS for the annual track meet.

Since the Kansas State Board of Education encourages all students to be involved in service, the early-release day is an opportunity for HHS to get students into the community in an organized event.

According to the state Board of Education, students who volunteer in their communities are more likely to vote, stay actively involved in service and feel empowered as citizens.

The day starts with attendance and instruction with students fanning out across the community to a wide range of projects at 8:30 a.m. Projects range from maintenance and clean-up at several locations in the city, to baking cookies for law enforcement, to helping with a special populations track meet, to visiting nursing home residents.

As part of the Salthawk Service Day on Friday, they will be having the first-ever Salthawk Community Garage Sale. The sale will run from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Salthawk Activity Center.

The garage sale is open to the public. This will be a “no price tags” garage sale. They simply will be taking cash donations. The donations, in turn, will go directly to local charities.