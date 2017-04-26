Community Wide Clean Up April 29-30

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson is partnering with Stutzman Recycling Services, TECH Inc. and the Hutchinson Correctional Facility for our Community Wide Clean Up Campaign this Saturday and Sunday.

Dumpsters will be placed throughout the community for City of Hutchinson residents to use to clean up their neighborhood. For safety reasons, no one is allowed inside the dumpsters.

The following items are required by law to be disposed of separately at the landfill to prevent contamination and therefore, not allowed in the dumpsters:

Tires, tree limbs, leaves, grass clippings, household hazardous wastes – chemicals, paint, cleaners, insecticides, herbicides, hot, explosive, corrosive materials; or any other liquids. Also, large metal items – appliances, bicycles, lawn mowers or any other large metal items.

Items not allowed in the containers may be taken to the Reno County Landfill located at 703 S. Mohawk Road Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed on Sundays. There is no charge for Reno County residents to use the landfill.

Locations in Hutchinson include:

Kisiwa Parkway & Walnut Street

15th Avenue & Van Buren

9th Avenue and Whiteside Street

Sherman and Madison Street

1st and Plum

Bigger and Walnut

Avenue F and Chestnut

Avenue B and Reformatory

Avenue A and VanBuren

1800 Block of Carey Blvd.

1st Avenue and Grandview

4th Avenue and Fontron

East Sports Arena Parking Lot

Fairgrounds Water Park – Severance

30th Terrace, West of Garden Grove Parkway

Mattress Drop Off Locations include 1st and Lorraine & 9th and Whiteside

Another recycling opportunity is being made available at TECH located at 1300 E. Avenue A Saturday only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for any electronic equipment including computers, gaming systems and appliances. They do not accept CRT monitors (large older computer monitors).

*photo courtesy of the City of Hutchinson