Charges dropped against Kan. man in contract killing plot

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against one of three Kansas men accused in an Illinois contract-killing plot.

The conspiracy to commit capital murder case was dropped Tuesday against 23-year-old Alex Karcher.

Assistant Saline County attorney Amy Norton says a decision about whether to refile the case will be made after he returns to Illinois to face drug charges.

The Illinois indictment says Karcher and four others stored marijuana at a rental home and intended to distribute it.

Meanwhile, two men remain charged in the contract-killing plot. Carbondale, Illinois, officer Trey Harris was wounded during the same time frame in which the men are accused in a criminal complaint of agreeing to travel to the state to kill three other men. No one was killed.