Ancestry.com popular to Hutchinson Public Library

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After visiting the Hutchinson Public Library during National Library week, I found several services offered by the library I did not know were available.

When speaking with Kate Lewis, Director of Marketing, about the post on Facebook I had seen featuring Ancestry.com, I mentioned I wasn’t aware of this resource. I wondered how many other people didn’t know. Lewis stated, “A lot of people know! It’s a fact: Ancestry.com is the most often used database at Hutchinson Public Library. It was accessed over 26,000 times last year. In order to have free access to ancestry.com, patrons must come to the library. No library card is needed.”

photo/source: Kate Lewis, Hutchinson Public Library & HPL Facebook