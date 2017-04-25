William “Willie” John Rodriguez | 1937 – 2017

William “Willie” John Rodriguez, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away April 24, 2017, at the Hutchinson Hospice House. Willie was born in Florence, Kansas at home on June 25, 1937, to Mike and Jennie (Saenz) Rodriguez.

He was raised in Florence and attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School and Florence High School. He served in the Kansas National Guard. Willie was employed by the Rock Island Railroad for seven years and part-time at Cook Motors in Florence. He was employed at Carey Salt Mine, now known as Hutchinson Salt Mine, for 47 years, retiring in 2014.

Willie loved being around family; he did not know a stranger and was a hard worker down in the mine and taking care of others’ lawns. He was known for his great love of the Kansas Jayhawks!

He married Barbara Steiner on August 14, 1964. They moved to Hutchinson in 1965. Willie is survived by: his wife, Barbara; sons, Steve (Susan) of Wichita and Robert of Hutchinson; four granddaughters, Shawnacy, Megan, Sarah and Shalee; one sister, Rita Sanceda of Newton; brother-in-law, Sam Borrego of Wichita; six nieces; three nephews; numerous cousins; great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by: parents, Mike and Jennie; sisters, Kathryn Rodriguez, MaryAnn Hahn and Carol Borrego.

Parish rosary will be 9:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick presiding. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

