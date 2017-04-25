Turon man formally charged with meth distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of two people arrested in a drug distribution case was back before a judge Tuesday for the reading of formal charges.

Twenty-six-year-old James Anderson of Turon is now charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia with intent to distribute, personal use drug paraphernalia, felony interference, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Anderson and 23-year-old Hali E. Laws, also of Turon, were arrested back on April 15 by Hutchinson Police. Laws was in court Monday, but charges had not been filed, so she’ll appear in court later this week.

The case against Anderson now moves to a waiver-status docket next week.