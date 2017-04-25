Sheriff: Kan. jail deputy arrested for alleged sexual relationship with inmate

GEARY COUNTY – A Kansas county jail deputy is under investigation for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

On April 20, deputies arrested Brian Patrick O’Loughlin on requested charges of unlawful sexual relations with a female inmate while he was a Corrections Officer.

The name of the female inmate was not available.

Due to the incident and subsequent arrest, O’Loughlin’s employment as a Corrections Officer was terminated, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf.