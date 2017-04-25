Sharon “Nannie” Renee Engelland | 1945 – 2017

Sharon Renee “Nannie” Engelland, 71, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2017. She was born Aug. 10, 1945, in Hutchinson, to Gene and Mary (Brown) McKee.
Sharon graduated from Nickerson High School in 1963. She was employed at Meschke Men’s Wear, Risley’s IGA, SRS, and most recently worked as a part-time receptionist for Prairie Independent Living Resource Center. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and active in United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mary McKee; sister, Catherine Voss; and brother-in-law, Clifford Voss.
