Sharon “Nannie” Renee Engelland | 1945 – 2017

Sharon Renee “Nannie” Engelland, 71, went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2017. She was born Aug. 10, 1945, in Hutchinson, to Gene and Mary (Brown) McKee.

Sharon graduated from Nickerson High School in 1963. She was employed at Meschke Men’s Wear, Risley’s IGA, SRS, and most recently worked as a part-time receptionist for Prairie Independent Living Resource Center. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and active in United Methodist Women.

Sharon is survived by: her father, Gene McKee of Nickerson; brother, Dennis and wife Lila of Hutchinson; two nieces, Debbie Glass, Mary “Emmy” Johnson and husband Andrew; two nephews, John Glass and wife Wynnetta, Bodie McKee; four great-nieces, Kayci, Lynsi, Chelcee, and Madyson; one great-nephew, Bradley; and four great-great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by: her mother, Mary McKee; sister, Catherine Voss; and brother-in-law, Clifford Voss.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Richard Brooks officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, with the family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Faith United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SERVICES Memorial Service Tuesday, April 25, 2017

2:00 PM Elliott Mortuary & Crematory

1219 N. Main St.

Hutchinson, Kansas 67501