Rex Roy Kerschner | 1931 – 2017





INMAN – Rex Roy Kerschner, 85, died Thursday, April 20, 2017, at Pleasant View Home, Inman. He was born June 10, 1931, in McPherson. Rex enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served during the Korean War as a paratrooper. He was wounded in action and was honorably discharged in 1956.

Rex worked as a mechanic for Wells Aircraft and as a machinist for Wilson Machine. He was mostly known for his wire recycling business, designing and building machines to cut wire for recycling. Rex also invented the directional fishing float, THE RIVER RAT.

On Aug. 16, 1959, Rex married JoAnna Aelmore. They later divorced.

He is survived by: daughter, Rexanne Kerschner; and granddaughters, Madison and Bailey Beauchamp, all of Goddard; sister, Virginia Hatfield of Bentley; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Rex was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Donald, Lonnie, Richard “Dick,” Clifford; and sister, Geraldine Robinson.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Burial will follow in McPherson City Cemetery, with honors by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the Rex Kerschner Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

