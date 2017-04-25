Reno County Commissioners make no decision on open burning resolution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission once again had a long discussion over a resolution pertaining to open burning and establishing requirements, restrictions and prohibited acts, and again made no decision.

Commissioner Ron Hirst wanted additional language added to separate what would be considered agricultural burning and non-agricultural burning.

But, both Emergency Management and 911 Dispatch are opposed to all the changes, saying it would put too much decision making on their shoulders.

According to language requested by Commissioner Hirst, agricultural burning would not include anything stockpiled, stored or accumulated materials in a defined, constricted and highly controlled area which he called, “non-field type fires.”

This would apply to unincorporated areas of the county, but county officials oppose having to make dispatch determine what is and what isn’t agricultural burning.

Also still to be determined is what wind speed would be used to decide when burning can occur. As it is now, anything over 15 mph would mean no open burning would be allowed. Hirst and the prescribed burning associations want it increased to 20 mph.

No decision was made with the commission tabling the item for another three weeks.