One person killed in rollover accident south of South Hutchinson

RENO COUNTY — A female passenger was killed in a single-vehicle accident just south of South Hutchinson early Tuesday morning.

It was around 1:45 a.m. when Reno County Sheriff Deputies, along with South Hutchinson Fire and Reno Co. EMS, were dispatched to the 2100 block of south K-96 Highway for a single-vehicle fatality accident.

The driver of the vehicle had been identified by his Colorado driver’s license as Benjamin Buzzini, who was traveling northbound on the highway when he left the road for an unknown reason. His 2010 Jeep rolled several times before coming to rest in the Kutter’s Furniture parking lot. Benjamin was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Wesley Medical Center with serious injuries.

A female passenger from Wichita sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Neither occupant was wearing their seat belt and speed appears to be a factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.