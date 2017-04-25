Kansas school district alerts parents to controversial online show

OVERLAND PARK -Officials with a Kansas school district are alerting parents about an online entertainment series that may not be appropriate for all students.
The Shawnee Mission school district sent parents a letter indicating the Netflix program “13 Reasons Why,” depicts strong, graphic themes of suicide, sexual assault, bullying and drug use.
The school district’s counseling office offered parents some suggestions and additional resources including contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
