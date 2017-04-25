John Addison Arbuckle | 1953 – 2017





John Addison Arbuckle, 63, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born June 18, 1953, in Hutchinson, to Thomas E. and Jean Ann (Miller) Arbuckle, Jr.

John graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1971, attended Hutchinson Community College, and graduated from the University of Kansas in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He began his career as a station agent with Santa Fe after high school, continuing with Amtrak until his retirement in 2013. John was a railfan with a passion for trains and an accomplished photographer of all things railroad. In his free time, he met many other railfans from all across the country, and he chased, rode, and photographed most every train in North America.

Survivors include: brothers, Thomas E. Arbuckle III (Randi) of Little River and Jeffrey D. Arbuckle (Kathy) of Wichita; nieces and nephew, Allison Taylor (Matt), Tommer Arbuckle (Jill), Rebecca Arbuckle, and Lindsay Courcelle (Scott); one grandnephew and three grandnieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place, and per his request, there will be no formal services. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.