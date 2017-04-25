HutchRec Youth Summer Sports deadline

HUTCHREC deadline Saturday April 29th.
Hurry – registration deadline is this Saturday at 1 p.m. for youth summer sports!
Stop in at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st, or register online at hutchrec.com. We’re open special hours this week at Hutch Rec Downtown – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can download a summer youth sports flyer with additional details and registration information here.
- Co-Rec T-Ball
- Baseball
- Softball
- 7-8 yr old Coach Pitch
- 10U, 12U, 14U Fast Pitch Leagues
- High School leagues also available!
