HutchRec Youth Summer Sports deadline

HUTCHREC deadline Saturday April 29th.

hr2Hurry – registration deadline is this Saturday at 1 p.m. for youth summer sports!

Stop in at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. 1st, or register online at hutchrec.com. We’re open special hours this week at Hutch Rec Downtown – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and also on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can download a summer youth sports flyer with additional details and registration information here.

