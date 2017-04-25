Federal indictment filed against Rangel in US Court

WICHITA, Kan. — The case against Myrta Rangel has taken another turn. The woman who is connected to the triple murder case against Jereme Nelson in Harvey County is now facing federal charges.

Rangel was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of providing the gun to Nelson, who is charged with three counts of capital murder and three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Travis Street, Angela May Graevs and Richard Prouty.

Rangel is charged with:



One count of aiding and abetting possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count one).

One count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two).

One count of conspiracy to carry a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three).

One count of transferring a firearm to be used in drug trafficking (count four).

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction (count five) and

One count of giving a firearm to a convicted felon (count six).



Rangel is accused of giving a .40 caliber handgun to Nelson that was used in the shooting.

If convicted, she faces :

Not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on count one.

Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on count two.

Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on count three and

up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on counts four, five and six.

