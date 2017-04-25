Deadline to apply for KLF Wildfire relief is May 15

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas ranchers who lost cattle, fence and other assets to wildfire this year can apply for relief funds from the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF).

As of April 24, the foundation had collected $2,250,997.58 from 3,107 contributors. KLF has a proven process to equitably distribute these funds, with every dollar donated going to those Kansas ranchers affected by wildfire.

Questions on the application ask about cattle and fence lost, grazing acres burned and veterinary costs to treat sick and injured animals. Applicants do not have to be Kansas Livestock Association (KLA) members.

Printable applications are available online at www.kla.org or by calling the KLA office at (785) 273-5115. Completed applications must be postmarked by May 15 and mailed to KLF, 6031 SW 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66614.

Donations are still welcome and encouraged to help ranchers rebuild thousands of miles of fence and replace thousands of cattle lost to the fires. Go to their website and click on the KLF wildfire relief link. Checks can be sent to the address mentioned above.