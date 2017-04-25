Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————





4/24/2017 Cooper Matthew Timothy $500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



4/24/2017 Sifuentes Michael Raymond $0 DL Violation; Display any canceled, suspended DL



4/24/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $7,500 Failure to Appear



4/24/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $7,500 Failure to Appear



4/24/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $7,500 Failure to Appear



4/24/2017 Holmes Joshua Dean $7,500 Failure to Appear



4/24/2017 Wendler James Curtis $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/24/2017 Troyer Makayla Rene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/24/2017 Getz Kerry Elton $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 1st Offense



4/24/2017 Peirce Eric Steven $2,500 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



4/24/2017 Minifield Amerious Jaquese Omone $500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/24/2017 Lessie Precious Equeshia Deucshia $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/24/2017 Pope Dekel Lane $0 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement



4/24/2017 Wisehart Kayton Irene $0 Probation Violation



4/24/2017 Brizendine Benjamin Franklin $1,000 Failure to Appear



4/24/2017 Tipton Margaret Ann $0 Probation Violation



4/24/2017 Tipton Margaret Ann $0 Failure to Appear



4/24/2017 Tipton Margaret Ann $0 Failure to Appear



4/23/2017 Brasfield Talesha Michelle $0 DUI; Drug or Combination of Drugs, Incapable of Safely operating Vehicle; 2nd Offense



4/23/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $4,000 Burglary; Vehicle, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



4/23/2017 Atha Meagan Coleen $4,000 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/23/2017 Bradshaw Jacob Wayne $2,500 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



4/23/2017 Meyer Brandi Zoe $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/23/2017 Taylor Leslie Michelle $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



4/23/2017 Colvin Christopher Quentin $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 2nd Offense



4/23/2017 Colvin Christopher Quentin $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/23/2017 Waudby Gabrielle Nicole $0 Failure to Appear



4/23/2017 Webster Sara Ann $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense



4/23/2017 Webster Sara Ann $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



4/23/2017 Webster Sara Ann $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



4/23/2017 Webster Sara Ann $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



4/22/2017 Nisly Jeffrey Aaron $0 Failure to Appear



4/22/2017 Dillard Amy Jo $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/22/2017 Dillard Amy Jo $0 Insurance; Fail to Maintain Liability Insurance



4/22/2017 Fortner Christopher Dewayne $0 Failure to Appear



4/22/2017 Brent Cassondra Marlene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



4/22/2017 Mott Jay Arthur $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/22/2017 Roberts Charles Eugene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/22/2017 Welch Sarah Lynn $250 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



4/21/2017 Combs Bradley Don $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/21/2017 Combs Bradley Don $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/21/2017 Jones James Alexander $10,500 Probation Violation



4/21/2017 Jones James Alexander $10,500 Failure to Appear



4/21/2017 Jones James Alexander $10,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



4/21/2017 Kelley Johnathan Patrick $0 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



4/21/2017 Brockish Shanice Marie $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/21/2017 Hardy Everette Wilbert $0 Homicide; Involuntary Manslaughter, Recklessly



4/21/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; No Drivers License



4/21/2017 Kitch Jacob Allen $0 Failure to Appear



4/21/2017 Peterson Austin Dale $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/21/2017 McFadden Tracy Marie $0 Failure to Appear



4/21/2017 Hagebusch William Raymond $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



4/21/2017 Smith Karissa Terrin $0 Failure to Appear



4/21/2017 Herren Phillip Mikel $250 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



4/21/2017 Herren Phillip Mikel $250 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



4/21/2017 Cleeves Kristen Ann $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



4/21/2017 McKenna Tia Renee $5,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



4/21/2017 McKenna Tia Renee $5,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



4/21/2017 McKenna Tia Renee $5,500 Failure to Appear



4/21/2017 Manche Kimberly Dawn $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



4/21/2017 Quint Douglas Martin Robert $0 Failure to Appear

