Area Weather

Strong and severe thunderstorms are possible, if not likely, for areas along and southeast of the Turnpike this evening as a slow, southeast-moving cold front approaches. The greatest severe thunderstorm threat is in Southeast Kansas where hail as large as ping pong balls and 60 to 70 mph winds may occur. (YELLOW-SHADED AREAS.) Thunderstorms occurring in South-Central Kansas primarily along, and east, of I-35/I-135 may produce penny-sized hail and 40 to 50 mph winds. (BRIGHT BLUE-SHADED AREAS.) The thunderstorms that occur in the remaining areas should be neither strong nor severe.

