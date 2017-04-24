USD 309 to further discuss drug testing policy

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will take time during tonight’s agenda session to further discuss a proposed drug testing policy.
The policy would provide random drug testing for students participating in all extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including athletic programs, cheerleading, student council, band and vocal programs, and even parking privileges and most academic activities. The policy would cover all students in grades 7-12. The matter has been discussed at previous meetings. Also tonight, the board will further discuss some of the needs it has in the district including the district’s buildings and some of the future enrollment projections that could have an impact on the district’s schools.
And finally, it looks like former Buhler High School girls basketball coach Jon McClane is not wishing to stay idle long. He is up for approval as the new Athletic Director and head girls basketball coach at Nickerson High School. He is one of several coaches up for consideration at the high school by the board including Nick Flowers as wrestling coach and Len Smalling as the new boys basketball coach.
Tonight’s Nickerson USD 309 Board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the school district offices on West 4th Avenue, just west of Fun Valley.
Comments
Chris says
Sounds like a waste of money to me. Drug testing good students isn’t going to do but waste money. If they are doing what they are suppposed to, what is the point. There isn’t much to do in Kansas, so let’s sit around and think of waste to throw money in the trash and help destroy a teen at the same time. Keep em down kansas…
Tr says
I think it’s a wonderful idea, keeps kids focused and more scared of what could happen!!
Which also keeps them focus for collage. They are our future
???!??! says
There goes all extracurricular activities pry lose all team player and band.
???!??! says
Nanzi Kansas or should I say nanzi Nickerson
fun with words says
^^^^ you probably should of been drug tested or stayed in school it’s Nazi.