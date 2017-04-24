USD 309 to further discuss drug testing policy

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board will take time during tonight’s agenda session to further discuss a proposed drug testing policy.

The policy would provide random drug testing for students participating in all extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including athletic programs, cheerleading, student council, band and vocal programs, and even parking privileges and most academic activities. The policy would cover all students in grades 7-12. The matter has been discussed at previous meetings. Also tonight, the board will further discuss some of the needs it has in the district including the district’s buildings and some of the future enrollment projections that could have an impact on the district’s schools.

And finally, it looks like former Buhler High School girls basketball coach Jon McClane is not wishing to stay idle long. He is up for approval as the new Athletic Director and head girls basketball coach at Nickerson High School. He is one of several coaches up for consideration at the high school by the board including Nick Flowers as wrestling coach and Len Smalling as the new boys basketball coach.

Tonight’s Nickerson USD 309 Board meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the school district offices on West 4th Avenue, just west of Fun Valley.