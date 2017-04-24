Sunday accident injures two

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a two-vehicle accident at 17th & Lorraine.

Twenty-seven-year-old Janelle Nueschafer was cited for failing to yield while making a left turn and struck a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Shawna Logue of Nickerson.

Shawna Logue and a passenger, Danielle Logue, were both taken by Reno County EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

That accident occurred just before noon.