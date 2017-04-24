Roberts: Senate confirms Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, is pleased to announce that former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue was approved by the U.S. Senate Monday on a 87-11 vote to be the next Agriculture Secretary.

“I’m pleased that the U.S. Senate was able to work in a bipartisan fashion to confirm Governor Perdue,” Roberts said. “I have faith that Governor Perdue will put the needs of farmers and ranchers first, and I know that rural America is thankful to have such a qualified Agriculture Secretary on their side.”

First District Congressman Roger Marahall commented on the Senate confirmation vote.

“I want to congratulate Sonny Perdue on his long-overdue confirmation to Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture. His leadership is especially relevant as producers face record world surpluses and depressed farm prices.

Throughout this long process, one silver lining has been the broad, bipartisan support shown for Perdue, and support coming from all over the ag community. It shows that agriculture can still put partisanship aside for the good of our country, economy and our producers. I welcome the chance to work hand-in-hand with the Secretary as we help producers navigate existing programs and as we look toward the 2018 farm bill.

In addition to farm and nutrition policy, I expect Perdue to be a sound champion for trade, something I have heard time and again from Kansans concerned about our ability to open new markets for products made in Kansas. Secretary Perdue’s experience as an exporter and governor leading trade missions will be invaluable as this administration pursues trade policy.

As I have said before, Perdue’s background growing up on a farm, his service in the military as a veterinarian, as well as his career in agribusiness and successful tenure as governor, make him a good fit to lead the US Department of Agriculture at this critical time for our nation’s farmers and ranchers.”