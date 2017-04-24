Mortgage Registration Tax and Recording Fee numbers released

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Mortgage Registration Tax in Reno County continues to drop while the Recording Fee is going up.

The numbers released by the county show that, in March, the county collected $16,316 which, as expected, is much less than in March of 2016 when the county collected well over $32,000. So far this year, the county has collected $47,364.

As for the recording fee, they collected $33,603 in March, which is up over the same month a year ago when they collected just over $24,000. So far for 2017, the county has collected $87,393.

The state had imposed a fee of $2.60 for every $1,000 borrowed to register mortgages, and most of the money goes to the 105 counties. A law passed in 2014 will increase other fees, but the mortgage registration tax is being phased out.