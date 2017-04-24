Mortgage Registration Tax and Recording Fee numbers released

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Mortgage Registration Tax in Reno County continues to drop while the Recording Fee is going up.
The numbers released by the county show that, in March, the county collected $16,316 which, as expected, is much less than in March of 2016 when the county collected well over $32,000. So far this year, the county has collected $47,364.
As for the recording fee, they collected $33,603 in March, which is up over the same month a year ago when they collected just over $24,000. So far for 2017, the county has collected $87,393.
The state had imposed a fee of $2.60 for every $1,000 borrowed to register mortgages, and most of the money goes to the 105 counties. A law passed in 2014 will increase other fees, but the mortgage registration tax is being phased out.
Comments
Chris says
Man they have some creative ways of bleeding residents of money. Just another kansas only tax.